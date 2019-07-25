Athletic coach’s wife held for budding shuttler’s 'suicide' in UP's Etawah district

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 14-year-old, budding shuttler allegedly committed suicide in her room at the hostel of sports college after being ‘intimidated’ by the wife of her athletic coach under Saifai police station area in Etawah district on Monday night.

Student of Class VIII, the upcoming badminton player had been at the sports college for the last one year.

Hailing from Agra, the teenager allegedly used a saree to hang herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

As per the police sources, the teenager had left a suicide note behind allegedly hinting at the foul behaviour of athletic coach Siddharth’s wife Yamini who was arrested by the district police on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh sports minister Chetan Chauhan expressed grief at the death of the shuttler.

“I have asked the sports directorate officials to look into the matter,” he added.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of the suicide note, the district police registered an FIR against the woman whose name was mentioned in the note.

“A case has been registered under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) IPC in the case and athletic coach Sidhharth’s wife Yamini has been taken into custody and sent to jail,” said SSP Etawah.

However, the family of the victim was suspecting a foul play.

“How can a four-feet tall girl reach the ceiling fan at a height of 18 ft.? How is it possible that she died while her feet were touching the floor?” asked victim's elder brother.

Even her suicide note also raised suspicion as it was written in English except the opening para which is in Hindi in which the girl allegedly said sorry to her family and that she didn’t deserve to live anymore.

Etawah DM JB Singh has set up an inquiry committee to probe into the suicide incident following the directives of the state sports minister.

Two of her hostel mates, aged nine and 11, told the police that 11 of them had dinner together following which they retired to their rooms.

The deceased was last seen writing something on a piece of paper.