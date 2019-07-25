ED grills former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land grab case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED on Thursday questioned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a money laundering case wherein land was acquired in the state "illegally" with alleged connivance of senior government functionaries and bureaucrats, officials said.

They said Hooda was grilled in Chandigarh and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case, also known as the Manesar (Gurgaon) land deal alleged irregularities case.

Several farmers and landowners are alleged to have been cheated to the tune of about Rs 1,500 crore in the case.

The agency had filed a PMLA case in the alleged land scam deal in September 2016 on the basis of a CBI FIR.

The CBI FIR had alleged that initially the Haryana government issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act (section 4) for acquiring land measuring about 912 acres for setting up an industrial model township.

After this, all the plots had allegedly been grabbed from the landowners by private builders at meagre rates.

It was also alleged that an order was then passed by the competent authority, which is the Director of Industries, on August 24, 2007 releasing this land from the acquisition process in violation of the government policy, in favour of the builders, their companies and agents, instead of the original landowners.

The CBI has alleged in its FIR that in this manner, land measuring about 400 acres, the market value of which at that time was above Rs 4 crore per acre, was allegedly purchased by the private builders and others from the innocent land owners for only about Rs 100 crore.