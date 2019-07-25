Four more BJP MLAs in MP want to back Congress government, says 'Computer Baba'

By PTI

INDORE/BHOPAL: Four more BJP MLAs want to support the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, self- styled godman Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba said on Thursday.

His statement came a day after two BJP MLAs backed the Congress-led government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Computer Baba, who has been appointed as the chairman of a river trust by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, was given the minister of state status by the previous BJP-led government in the state.

"Four BJP MLAs are in contact with me. I will present them before you (media) when Kamal Nath asks me to do so," he told reporters at Indore.

The four MLAs want to join the Congress-led government in the central Indian state, he said, but declined to reveal their identity despite repeated queries by the media.

Meanwhile, a state minister rubbished reports that security of the two BJP MLAs who backed the seven-month-old Congress-led government during voting on a bill in the House on Wednesday has been stepped up.

BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 when it was put to vote in the Assembly.

Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister, P C Sharma said the two MLAs have got only the "normal security" provided to every legislator.

"No additional force has been deployed (for their security)," he said.

Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali said Bhopal police haven't received any directives to enhance the security of the two BJP MLAs.

In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Congress has the support of 121 MLAs, including Speaker N P Prajapati, who did not take part in the voting on Wednesday.