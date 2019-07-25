Home Nation

Home ministry clarifies downgrading security cover of many VIPs

About 3,000 personnel of these Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will still be part of the VIP security setup of the central government, a senior MHA official said.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Home Ministry Office

Home Ministry Office (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After downgrading the security cover of many VIPs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that the comprehensive security review of VIPS has been done to rationalize the deployment security personnel. Over 1,300 security personnel from different forces like CRPF, CISF, NSG and Delhi Police have been freed of VIP security duties after a review of security cover of about 350 individuals, officials said on Wednesday. 

About 3,000 personnel of these Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will still be part of the VIP security setup of the central government, a senior MHA official said. A number of those who have been taken out of the ‘central list’ of VIP security will be secured by state police forces. In certain cases, when such a protectee is in Delhi, the Delhi police will take care of their security requirements, officials said. 

Officials insisted that the latest review is a regular exercise that is undertaken after taking into account the threat perception reports of such individuals, prepared by central security and intelligence agencies, adding that the review was long overdue. 

The MHA on Monday conducted the first full-scale review of VIP protectees after the Modi 2.0 government took charge. The top-level ‘Z+’ category NSG cover of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, ‘Z’ cover of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, BJP MP and former minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former BJP members Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha, newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, two granddaughters and a grandson of former president Pranab Mukherjee, daughter of former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been taken out of the central list. Security of several others was scaled down after the review.

State police security 
The individuals taken out of the ‘central list’ of VIP security will be secured by state police forces. When in Delhi, The city police will take care of it

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
security cover VIP security cover Home ministry
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp