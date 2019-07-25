Indian Mujahideen threatens to blow up Bareilly station over Kanwar route

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sending a letter reportedly to Bareilly railway station superintendent Satyaveer Singh, a purported area commander of Indian Mujahideen (IM), Munne Khan alias 'Mullah', has threatened to 'blow up the junction if ‘kanwarias’ (Lord Shiva devotees) would pass through Muslim-dominated areas in the city.

Taking cognizance of the letter, the police administration spruced up the security in and around Bareilly Railway station. The authorities also increased patrolling of the area by RPF and GRP personnel besides deputing cops in plain clothes at sensitive locations. Even the senior police officials visited the area to take stock of the security arrangements in several steps with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb-defusing squads at Bareilly Railway station.

While SSP G Muniraj activated the intelligence units of district police, CO City, Ashok Yadav confirmed that a ‘threatening letter’ was received. He said that though nothing suspicious was found so far at the Railway station police were keeping a close vigil in the area.

In the letter, Munne Khan said: "I, area commander of IM, want to inform station superintendent that if Kanwariyas will pass through the Muslim dominated areas in Bareilly, we will blast the railway station. At present I want peace. You better inform the police and administration."

The district police remain on high alert during the Kanwar Yatra due to the possibility of scuffle between two communities over the ‘Kanwar’ route.

Notably, in the month of Srawan, scores of Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) walk to different Shiv temples to offer ‘Gangajal’ (waters of Rive Ganga) taken from Haridwar.

Meanwhile, ADG Avinash Chandra personally visited the station. He checked the logistics presents on the railway station for the security check of the passengers. The ADG also directed GRP and RPF officials to be on extra alert. He added that the authenticity of the letter was being established. “If it is mischief by

someone, strict action would be taken against the one responsible for it,” said the ADG.

The suspicious letter, which reached the station master through the post, had two stamps. One of them was the receiving stamp of Bareilly post office, the other was allegedly difficult to decipher, said the authorities. “However, the post office officials would trace its origin,” said the police officials.