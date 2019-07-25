Home Nation

Indian Mujahideen threatens to blow up Bareilly station over Kanwar route

Vigil in and around the railway station has been intensified and policemen in plain clothes are being deployed there.

Published: 25th July 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorist

Image for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sending a letter reportedly to Bareilly railway station superintendent Satyaveer Singh, a purported area commander of Indian Mujahideen (IM), Munne Khan alias 'Mullah', has threatened to 'blow up the junction if ‘kanwarias’ (Lord Shiva devotees) would pass through Muslim-dominated areas in the city.

Taking cognizance of the letter, the police administration spruced up the security in and around Bareilly Railway station. The authorities also increased patrolling of the area by RPF and GRP personnel besides deputing cops in plain clothes at sensitive locations. Even the senior police officials visited the area to take stock of the security arrangements in several steps with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb-defusing squads at Bareilly Railway station.

While SSP G Muniraj activated the intelligence units of district police, CO City, Ashok Yadav confirmed that a ‘threatening letter’ was received. He said that though nothing suspicious was found so far at the Railway station police were keeping a close vigil in the area.

In the letter, Munne Khan said: "I, area commander of IM, want to inform station superintendent that if Kanwariyas will pass through the Muslim dominated areas in Bareilly, we will blast the railway station. At present I want peace.  You better inform the police and administration."

The district police remain on high alert during the Kanwar Yatra due to the possibility of scuffle between two communities over the ‘Kanwar’ route.

Notably, in the month of Srawan, scores of Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) walk to different Shiv temples to offer ‘Gangajal’ (waters of Rive Ganga) taken from Haridwar.

Meanwhile, ADG Avinash Chandra personally visited the station. He checked the logistics presents on the railway station for the security check of the passengers. The ADG also directed GRP and RPF officials to be on extra alert. He added that the authenticity of the letter was being established. “If it is mischief by
someone, strict action would be taken against the one responsible for it,” said the ADG.

The suspicious letter, which reached the station master through the post, had two stamps. One of them was the receiving stamp of Bareilly post office, the other was allegedly difficult to decipher, said the authorities. “However, the post office officials would trace its origin,” said the police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Mujahideen threat letter Kanwar route Bareilly railway station
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp