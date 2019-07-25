Lok Sabha Speaker asks Union Minister to be more attentive when members are speaking

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday advised Union Minister Arvind Sawant to be more attentive when members are speaking.

During the Zero Hour, BJP MP from Maharashtra Raksha Khadse raised the issue of discrepancy in the spelling of the Leva Patil community in records of the state government and the Centre.

This, she said, was depriving several students from the Central government schemes.

The Leva Patil community is concentrated in north Maharashtra.

While Khadse was speaking, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Arvind Sawant was talking to a lawmaker from the BJP.

Birla said Khadse was "raising a serious issue" and the minister should be more attentive.

The minister responded with folded hands.