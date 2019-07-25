Home Nation

Mamata writes to PM Modi for all-party meeting on public funding of elections

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had flagged the issue in its manifesto of 2014 and 2019 elections.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R)

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi(R). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an all-party meeting on public funding of elections, expressing concern over reports of high expenses in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said, "The issue is broadly of electoral reforms and specifically to prevent corruption and criminality in our democratic polity. The time has come for government funding of elections which is the norm today in 65 countries in the world."

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had flagged the issue in its manifesto of 2014 and 2019 elections.

"I urge you to call an all-party meeting with the single agenda of public funding of elections in India, with an objective of rooting out corruption. For a free, fair transparent election in India, we urgently need electoral reforms which include government funding of elections," Banerjee wrote in her three-page letter.

She also expressed concern over reports citing high expenses during this year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Centre for Media Studies, a New Delhi based think-tank, claimed in a report last month that about Rs 60,000 crore were spent in the 2019 elections, and the formal expenditure component, i.e. the amount spent by the Election Commission is nearly 15-20 per cent of that.

"May I point out that the combined expenditure in the USA for presidential and Congressional Elections in 2016 was $6.5 billion. In other words, in a developing country, like ours, the elections in 2019 became the world's most expensive election. Going by the current spending figures, it is apprehended that in the next 2024 general elections the poll expenditure could cross Rs one lakh crore," the letter read.

Political parties spent lavishly on publicity and logistics and are said to have even distributed cash for votes, she said adding that the EC has imposed limits only on the expenditure incurred by candidates on their election campaign and not on political parties.

Referring to a report of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, an intergovernmental organisation, Banerjee said 65 countries have Direct Public Funding and 79 have Indirect Public Funding.

The countries where political parties receive Direct Public Funding include major developed countries like Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Italy and Canada and developing nations such as Argentina, Brazil, Thailand and Namibia, she said.

A total of 71 countries such as Belgium, Brazil and Canada are entitled to free media access for political parties, while in India, free broadcasting and television time is allowed only in state-owned All India Radio and Doordarshan, she said in the letter to Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi PM Modi Poll Spendings Elections Spendings
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp