Netaji mystery: Panel to table findings related to identity of Gumnami Baba 

LUCKNOW: The mystery behind whether Gumnami Baba alias Bhagwanji who lived in Faizabad was actually Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or not will be unravelled in the next session of state legislature. The report of a judicial commission which probed the identity of Gumnami Baba will be tabled in the next session of state legislature.Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the proposal to table the report of the commission headed by Justice (retired) Vishnu Sahai in the legislature.

As per a senior government official, the report would be tabled in the next session of legislature as the ongoing monsoon session was a brief one comprising just seven sittings. However, he refrained from giving a categorical reply to the query that if the report would unravel the mystery by saying that it would be clear once the report of Justice Sahai was made public.

Sources aware of the contents of the probe report claimed that the report apparently did not support the popular belief that Gumnami Baba was indeed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The report allegedly says that like Netaji, Gumnami baba was also fluent in three languages including English, Hindi and Bangla.

Moscow has no data

India has made several requests to Russia since 2014 seeking information on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, but Moscow has conveyed that it was unable to find any documents in the Russian archives pertaining to the Indian leader, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.