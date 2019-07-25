Nitish Kumar rides in electric car to attend Bihar Assembly

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a bid to send out a message on environment protection, Bihar chief minister reached the state assembly in an electric car. Taken on lease, the state's first electric car was inducted in the cavalcade of the Bihar CM.

Kumar used the car to attend the proceedings of the 20th day of the monsoon session.

An elated Nitish after riding the car, spoke to the media and expressed his happiness. The car reportedly consumed only 1 unit of electricity for charging its battery to cover a distance of 9 km.

Transport minister Santosh K Nirala who welcomed the chief minister said: “Bihar’s first e-car for the CM carcade has been bought at Rs 11 lakh and it can run at the maximum speed of 120 kmph. It is a fully airconditioned car with zero level of emission and sound pollution”.

Once it is charged for more 4 hours, it can run at its maximum speed for 142 km in one-go drive. “It has now been decided to promote e-cars and vehicles on the roads of Bihar including Patna on the pattern of metro cities. Today’s ride by CM was the first step towards this direction,” he said, adding that an agreement has been signed

with EESL(Energy Efficiency Service Limited) to rent such e-cars for the government departments.

Nirala was one of those ministers, who rode in it with CM Nitish Kumar in its inaugural run.

Speaking to Express this paper, Sanjay Aggarwal, state government’s transport secretary said: “The purchaser of e-car in Bihar henceforth will get a waiver of 50% in state government road tax. To begin with, the state transport department has decided to take six E-cars on lease from EESL. Thereafter, if needed, we will purchase it.”

He said the e-car inducted in CM's carcade has been taken on lease for the next five years at a monthly rent of Rs 22500.

The special charging points have been created both in the CM's residence and the secretariat. “Other government departments willing to take e-car on rent will have to pay the same rent for the next five years”, he said.

