No madrassa added on grant list in 2018-19: UP government

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday said no madrassa in the state was added on the grant list in 2018-19.

In a written reply to a question in Legislative Council to Samajwadi Party legislator Pervez Ali, Cabinet minister for minority welfare Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said, "The government did not add any madrassa on the list of grants in 2018-19."

To a supplementary question, he said, "Presently there are 558 madrassas in the state, which are given grants by the state government. In two other madrassas, there is a managerial dispute."

In another supplementary question, Ali sought to know why the registrar of the madrassa board has been authorised to give affiliation to madrassas from Classes 5 to 8 instead of the district minority welfare officer.

He said the affiliation of schools from Classes 5 to 8 is done by the district basic education officer.

Replying to this, Chaudhary said, "The government is following the 2016 policy of the previous government in this regard."

Ali expressed his dissatisfaction with the answer of the minister, following which Chairman Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav forwarded the question to Question and Reference Committee (prashann evam sandarbh samiti).