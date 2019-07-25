Home Nation

No madrassa added on grant list in 2018-19: UP government

The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday said no madrassa in the state was added on the grant list in 2018-19.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | File Photo

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday said no madrassa in the state was added on the grant list in 2018-19.

In a written reply to a question in Legislative Council to Samajwadi Party legislator Pervez Ali, Cabinet minister for minority welfare Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said, "The government did not add any madrassa on the list of grants in 2018-19."

To a supplementary question, he said, "Presently there are 558 madrassas in the state, which are given grants by the state government. In two other madrassas, there is a managerial dispute."

In another supplementary question, Ali sought to know why the registrar of the madrassa board has been authorised to give affiliation to madrassas from Classes 5 to 8 instead of the district minority welfare officer.

He said the affiliation of schools from Classes 5 to 8 is done by the district basic education officer.

Replying to this, Chaudhary said, "The government is following the 2016 policy of the previous government in this regard."

Ali expressed his dissatisfaction with the answer of the minister, following which Chairman Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav forwarded the question to Question and Reference Committee (prashann evam sandarbh samiti).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp