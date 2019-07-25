Home Nation

Shahberi fallout: Yogi Adityanath vows strict action against illegal builders

In a meeting with the officials of all three authorities, CM Yogi Adityanath CM issued directives to fix accountability of the officials and builders responsible for illegal construction.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At  a time when a number of builders are under Supreme Court scanner for allegedly duping hundreds of homebuyers and violation of RERA (Real Estate Regulation & Development  Act-2016), CM Yogi Adityanath has sent across a stern warning to the officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority regarding Shahberi residential area issue.

In a meeting with the officials of all three authorities, CM Yogi Adityanath CM issued directives to fix accountability of the officials and builders responsible for illegal construction in the residential area. He said action would also be taken against those who had played with the life of thousands of residents. “FIR would be lodged against them and they would be sent to jail,” said the CM adding that National Security Act (NSA) would also be invoked against such elements.

The CM directed the officials concerned to prepare a list of the officials involved in land-related irregularities so that strict and timely action could be taken against them.

ALSO READ: Builders of illegal Shahberi units to face Gangsters Act 

Notably, after Greater Noida authority declared all the buildings in Shahberi area illegal, the district administration decided to slap Gangsters Act on the builders and real estate brokers who were involved in the sale of 10 or more flats in the area. Following this order, more than 500 residents had been on relay protest for the last couple of days.

CM Yogi asked the authorities concerned to get the matter probed thoroughly and how, even after the court’s stay, the builders went ahead with construction.

The CM also issued instructions to the officials to ensure conduct forensic audit of the unsafe construction and these should be demolished immediately. “Safety of the residents is of utmost priority. The cases against builders responsible for illegal construction should be pursued with the best legal resources in the court of law,” the CM said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensure residents’ safety, the CM directed state industry minister Satish Mahana  and the local MP and MLA to communicate with the local residents to reach an amicable solution to the issue to the satisfaction of harried residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahberi illegal construction Yogi Adityanath illegal construction RERA violation
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp