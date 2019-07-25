Shahberi fallout: Yogi Adityanath vows strict action against illegal builders

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: At a time when a number of builders are under Supreme Court scanner for allegedly duping hundreds of homebuyers and violation of RERA (Real Estate Regulation & Development Act-2016), CM Yogi Adityanath has sent across a stern warning to the officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority regarding Shahberi residential area issue.

In a meeting with the officials of all three authorities, CM Yogi Adityanath CM issued directives to fix accountability of the officials and builders responsible for illegal construction in the residential area. He said action would also be taken against those who had played with the life of thousands of residents. “FIR would be lodged against them and they would be sent to jail,” said the CM adding that National Security Act (NSA) would also be invoked against such elements.

The CM directed the officials concerned to prepare a list of the officials involved in land-related irregularities so that strict and timely action could be taken against them.

Notably, after Greater Noida authority declared all the buildings in Shahberi area illegal, the district administration decided to slap Gangsters Act on the builders and real estate brokers who were involved in the sale of 10 or more flats in the area. Following this order, more than 500 residents had been on relay protest for the last couple of days.

CM Yogi asked the authorities concerned to get the matter probed thoroughly and how, even after the court’s stay, the builders went ahead with construction.

The CM also issued instructions to the officials to ensure conduct forensic audit of the unsafe construction and these should be demolished immediately. “Safety of the residents is of utmost priority. The cases against builders responsible for illegal construction should be pursued with the best legal resources in the court of law,” the CM said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensure residents’ safety, the CM directed state industry minister Satish Mahana and the local MP and MLA to communicate with the local residents to reach an amicable solution to the issue to the satisfaction of harried residents.