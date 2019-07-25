Trinamool slams Modi government on extension of parliament session, says it is not college campus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien slammed the Centre on Thursday for it "last-minute decision" to extend the current session of parliament to August 7, saying "it is not a college campus".

The government's decision to extend the parliament session was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

The session, which began on June 17, was originally scheduled to end on July 26.

O' Brien said the way the decision was taken was a "mockery" and the announcement was by Joshi very casually.

"This is not a college campus where we are organising an intra-college festival. This is the Parliament of India," the TMC MP told reporters.

He also accused the government of trying to "bulldoze" parliament and said that this kind of attitude was neither good for parliament nor for the country.

He, however, said that the ways of the ruling party did not surprise him as the BJP was "attempting to destroy all institutions."

In the Rajya Sabha, when Joshi announced that the opposition will get an opportunity to discuss calling attention motions on important issues next week, TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the chair has not declared any extension of the current session and the minister should withdraw his words.

"The Trinamool Congress will work as a constructive opposition. We will not yield and will do all that it takes to save the constitution and the country," he told reporters.

The government had on Wednesday indicated that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that parliament should meet for more number of days.