Yogi government decides to withdraw 20 cases in connection with 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

According to Muzaffarnagar administration, the documents related to these cases were forwarded to the District Prosecutor's Officer and other departments concerned.

Muzaffarnagar riots

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod to withdraw 20 cases related to Muzaffarnagar riots and a government order has been issued in this regard.

So far, Yogi Adityanath’s dispensation has rolled back 74 of such cases.

According to Muzaffarnagar administration, the documents related to these cases were forwarded to the District Prosecutor's Officer and other departments concerned.

While five cases have been settled so far in the court of law and in one case, police have submitted a final report.

The withdrawal of cases in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots started last year.

Earlier in March, the BJP government granted permission to take back 48 of such cases.

Last year, BJP’s Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan had raised the issue with the CM ho had assured him to withdraw the Muzaffarnagar riots cases. 

Baliyan had alleged that more than 402 false cases were registered during the Muzaffarnagar riots in which 856 innocent people including 100 women and nine children were named.

The Muzaffarnagar riots had rocked western UP during the Samajwadi Party regime in 2013. Over 66 people lost their lives and more than 40,000 people were displaced in the communal flare-up.

A total of 502 cases were registered where 6,867 people were accused.

