Home Nation

2002 Akshardham Temple attack's 'prime conspirator' held in J&K by Gujarat ATS

Thirty-three persons, including a National Security Guard (NSG) commando, died when two terrorists opened fire inside the Akshardham temple complex here on September 24, 2002.

Published: 26th July 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Mohammad Yasin Bhat, alleged prime conspirator of the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack here, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official said.

Thirty-three persons, including a National Security Guard (NSG) commando, died when two terrorists opened fire inside the Akshardham temple complex here on September 24, 2002.

The two terrorists were gunned down by NSG commandos.

Bhat, an alleged operative of terror group Lashkar-e- Taiba, had fled to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the attack, according to officials.

He was nabbed following a tip-off that he had returned to Jammu and Kashmir and was working at a timber warehouse in Anantnag, the Gujarat Home Department said in a release.

The arrest was made with the help of local police, it added.

After obtaining his transit remand from a court there, the ATS team arrived with Bhat at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday evening, the release added.

As per the ATS, Bhat played a key role in hatching the conspiracy to attack the temple, and also supplied arms and ammunition, including AK-47 assault rifles, to other accused who had come to Ahmedabad by train from Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court, on May 2014, acquitted six persons arrested earlier in the case, including three who were facing a death sentence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Yasin Bhat 2002 Akshardham Temple attack National Security Guard
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp