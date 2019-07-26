After its Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir, NCP's state women wing president quits

By PTI

MUMBAI: In another setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Maharashtra women wing president Chitra Wagh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday amid speculation that she may join the BJP.

This comes a day after the party's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, the ruling BJP's ally.

According to sources, Wagh is likely to join the BJP on July 30.

Wagh herself could not be reached for comments.

"I am indeed grateful to you for giving me all the opportunities to serve and be the voice of women of Maharashtra," Wagh said in a letter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Earlier this month, NCP MLA from Shahapur, Pandurang Barora had joined the Shiv Sena.