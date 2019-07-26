Home Nation

Ahead of Durga Puja, BJP opens new front in West Bengal to target Mamata

'At least 80 puja organisers are in touch with us this year and we are all set to be part of their Durga Puja committees,' said a senior BJP leader in Kolkata.

Published: 26th July 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  It’s a war to capture Bengal’s cultural and religious mind space. After making inroads into Tollywood, the BJP is about to target Trinamool’s supremacy in organising Durga Pujas — Bengal’s biggest religious festival which is to start on October 4. The route has opened up via the Lok Sabha elections which saw the Saffronites wresting control of Kalighat area, close to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home.

The BJP has successfully replaced the Trinamool chief’s brother Kartik Banerjee from the post of the chief patron of the Sanghashree Club in Kalighat area, where Mamata had inaugurated the Puja last year.

The BJP leadership under new president-Bengal’s general secretary Sayantan Basu- plans to rope in party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to do the honours this year and end the symbolism associated with Mamata.

“Mamata played the ‘Bangal card’ to woo puja organisers by extending them hefty donations to organise the festival. This year, the BJP will organise Durga Puja at several places across the state”, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.In a bid to wrest control of clubs using the Durga Puja sentiment, the state government had in 2018 extended Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 clubs across the state to organise the festival. 

Last week, the Income Tax notice served notices to the Durga Puja Committees Forum asking puja organisers who received financial assistance from the state government to furnish details of their expenditure. The chief minister, objected stridently to such ‘tax terror’, saying puja organisers should not be under I-T ambit. It did not help. Meanwhile, there are reports that at least two major puja committees in south Kolkata have warmed up to BJP overtures. 

“At least 80 puja organisers are in touch with us this year and we are all set to be part of their Durga Puja committees,’’ said a senior BJP leader in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised Durga Puja and Kali Puja issues on several occasions during his speeches in pre-Lok Sabha polls campaigns. He had accused Mamata of creating ‘an atmosphere of fear in Bengal’, due which people were scared to organise 
the pujas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Bengal Chief Minister Durga Puja
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp