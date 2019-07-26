Home Nation

CBI summons Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien in Saradha scam probe

The officials said the quizmaster-turned-politician may be questioned about some some financial transactions noticed by sleuths in the bank accounts of TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla'.

Published: 26th July 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has summoned Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien to join investigation in the Saradha ponzi scheme case, officials said on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also a spokesperson of West Bengal's ruling party, has been asked to appear before a CBI team in the first week of August, they said.

The agency had summoned him in January too but he sought time, citing the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, they said.

The officials said the quizmaster-turned-politician may be questioned about some some financial transactions noticed by sleuths in the bank accounts of TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla'.

O'Brien is the publisher of the party's official newspaper.

The agency is investigating links of arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta to the promoters of Rose Valley, a company accused in the scam.

Mohta had allegedly cut a deal of Rs 25 crore with the promoters of Rose Valley and a portion of this money is suspected to have been diverted in 'Jago Bangla' account.

ALSO READ | CBI did not examine Himanta Biswa Sarma in Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar to HC

O'Brien alleged that the CBI notice was sent as the TMC was opposing amendments to the Right to Information Act.

"Jago Bangla is Trinamool's official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O'Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served a notice at 2 pm (on) July 25. Trinamool Motion in RS (Rajya Sabha) to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2 pm July 25," he said in a tweet.

The CBI may also question O'Brien regarding the sale of several paintings of Mamata Banerjee which were purchased by owners of several ponzi scam companies allegedly at a huge price, the officials said.

Several such paintings worth lakhs of rupees have been seized by the agency, they said.

The TMC had strongly rejected the allegations.

The agency has already questioned party general secretary Subrata Bakshi in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court had ordered a probe into the multi-crore rupee Saradha scam and transferred the case to CBI in 2014.

Thousands of investors were left in the lurch by the scam and it led to the arrest of many leaders and ministers of the TMC.

All of them are now out on bail.

Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen and his associate Debjani Mukherjee, arrested in 2013 from Kashmir, are in custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Derek O'Brien Trinamool Congress CBI Saradha Scam
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp