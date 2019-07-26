Home Nation

Cow only animal that exhales oxygen: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The chief minister's cow eulogy comes after Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt recently said that pregnant women can avoid cesarian deliveries if they drink the water of Garud Ganga.

Published: 26th July 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:27 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s statement that cow is the only animal to inhale life-giving oxygen and exhale it as well, has created flutter across the political spectrum of the country.

The CM of the hill state added that giving a massage to cow, people can get rid of medical conditions related to the respiratory system.

In a video having gone viral on social media, Rawat is seen asserting that the cow was accorded the motherly status (Gau Mata)  because it gave out “Pran Vayu,”  the oxygen while exhaling.

ALSO READ| Debate on cow worship leads to Congress-BJP war in Rajasthan

Narrating the medicinal quality of cow dung and cow urine, Rawat is seen in the video telling people that it is extremely good for the entire body, especially, kidney and heart. Just by keeping the cow near, one can get rid of tuberculosis.

“I had got a full research done over the issue when I was animal husbandry minister.  Our scientists are now certifying these facts,” he has said.

Rawat was speaking at a function in Dehradun a few days ago.

However, a source in Uttarakhand CMO claimed that it was a five-month-old video which was released to social media now. The CM’s statement was based on the common faith and belief of the people of this part of the country and that there was no controversy whatsoever involved in it.  

“People of Uttarakhand believe that if “gua mata” is kept near an ailing man, he helps him in recuperation,” said a source seeking anonymity.

"While the medicinal values of cow milk and urine are well known, people in the hills also believe that the cow gives them oxygen," said the source.

However, some Uttarakhand BJP leaders believed that it was an attempt to malign CM’s image by ridiculing his statement. They claimed that studies had shown the medicinal properties of cow urine.

Meanwhile, the CM’s statement which is doing rounds on social media platforms has come after Uttarakhand BJP chief and party MP from Nainital, Ajay Bhatt had hit the headlines by claiming in parliament that women can avoid caesarean deliveries by drinking water from Garud Ganga (a river in Bageshwar district of Kumaon).
 

