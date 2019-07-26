CRPF’s first ‘big’ anti-Maoist operation this year in Bihar ends with 3 kills 

Sana shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting on intelligence inputs, the CRPF on Thursday carried out an operation in Bihar’s

Chakkarbandha forest and gunned down three Maoists. Terming the operation a major success, senior CRPF officers said this is the year’s first big operation against Naxals in Bihar where the Maoists have been trying to expand their base after being squeezed out by security forces in Dandakaranya zone of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The gun battle happened at around 12.30 pm near Sathnadia Nallah, Chakkarbandha forest in Gaya district. During the operation, CRPF also defused five IEDs planted by the Maoists. A combined team of CoBRA and CRPF was inducted from different routes with utmost deception in the midst of incessant rain to ensure secrecy, officials said.

“This was the first big Naxal operation in Bihar by security forces. All three killed in the operation were armed Maoists. CoBRA commandos came in direct confrontation with the Maoist sentry stationed few metres from a temporary makeshift camp.

Although the Maoist sentry emptied his rifle towards the advancing commandos but CoBRA commandos managed to gave a befitting reply,” said Mosses Dinakaran, DIG CRPF. Dreaded Maoist Bada Vyas alias Randhir from Jharkhand’s Palmau district, carrying a reward of `5 lakh on his head, was killed in the operation, the officers said.