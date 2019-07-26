Farmers elated, schools closed as heavy rainfall batters Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Monsoon hitting many districts of Rajasthan has come as a sigh of relief for the desert state. Though late the monsoon has given relief not just to the public but the farmers and the anxious Gehlot-government as well.

There have been reports of two people dying due to drowning in Sikar. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall till July 29 in many districts of eastern and western Rajasthan.

Most of the rain occurred in the last 24 hours in the district of Jaipur including Shekhawati region where Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts got waterlogged during 13 hours of incessant rain.

Jaipur received showers for third day in a row. Many colonies were submerged on Thursday as the city received heavy rains. Nearly after 18 days, rainfall decreased the temperature to 27 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal.

Jaipur Collector has issued an advisory for all private and government schools and said that according to circumstances the schools can close. Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in Jaipur district till July 28.

"School administration can opt for closing on the basis of circumstances. We have issued advisory for declaring school holiday," District Collector Jagrup Singh Yadav said.

He further added that children's safety should be the first priority and along with the school administration, parents should also keep this in mind.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara has informed that by coordination with the Collector, the officials can opt for leave as per the requirement.

Shekhawati region is the worst affected due to the monsoon. Water has filled in nine underpasses in Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts, many towns were cut off from the district headquarter. In Churu, there were two and a half-inch rain and in Jhunjhunu it was two inches. In Sikar, with ten inches rains, there is a flood-like situation. In the afternoon, the teams of SDRF took charge in the Ranoli and Palasana area.

Meanwhile, Mewar and Marwar regions are still awaiting rains and onset of monsoon. "Except Western and southern Rajasthan. It has been raining well elsewhere.

Udaipur, Jodhpur divisions are dry while Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota and Ajmer divisions have rainfall aplenty. The weather department predicts that the two remaining regions will see rainfall before 30th July. The state rainfall is still 13 percent below normal. In Eastern Rajasthan it is 2 percent plus but in Western Rajasthan it is still 36 percent minus ",Said officer at State Meteorological Department.

