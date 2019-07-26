Gujarat youth arrested after leaking explicit photo of PUBG-mate

By Express News Service

A girl from Belagavi in Karnataka filed a complaint with local law enforcement that her explicit photographs had gone viral on social media. Mithul Satishbhai Kansara(24), resident of Muktampur, Barot district in Gujarat was arrested in this regard.

Mithul and Sakshi (name changed) had hit it off while playing PUBG. The multiplayer game allows the players to converse using a voice chat option. They went on to exchange numbers and Mithul, allegedly, enticed the girl with a false identity. According to the complainant, he had that he lives in Mumbai and earns Rs 3 lakh a month. Mithul then went on to invite Sakshi to Mumbai and the duo spent a couple of days — May 18 and 19 — together.

But the relationship took an ugly turn when Mithul asked Sakshi for money and threatened to leak her explicit photos on social media if she did not comply. When the girl refused Mithul allegedly uploaded the photos online and also sent it to her friends. Sakshi lodged a complaint with the CEN police station in Belagavi.

Inspector UH Satenhalli started an investigation. The police traced Mithul's location with the help of mobile number, and the IP address of his social media account. They triangulated his location to Muktampur village in Gujarat. Cops arrested him from his home and brought to Belagavi. He was produced before the court and then sent to Hindalaga prison.

"Be aware of smart boys social media profiles," said CEN Inspector UH Satenhalli. "The accused Mithul neither resides in Mumbai nor has a job that pays him Rs 3 lakh. He even did not even have Rs30 in his pocket and is a diploma drop out. His family depends on his father's Rs 6000 pension. He used to attract girls with his extraordinary profile on social media. Sakshi is his second victim," he added.

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)

