Have moved out of official bungalow before deadline: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia also said that he had no intention of "illegally occupying" any accommodation and had not made any request to retain the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow.

Published: 26th July 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he had moved out of his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi before the deadline for vacating the house.

Scindia also said that he had no intention of "illegally occupying" any accommodation and had not made any request to retain the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow.

However, as per the official communication, seen by PTI, Scindia had made a request on June 13 to "retain" the Safdarjung house for "some more time".

The request was, however, turned down by the central government.

Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years.

He was an MP from Guna between 2002 and 2019, and the bungalow had been allotted to him after he succeeded his father Madhavrao Scindia.

Scindia told PTI that he had vacated the bungalow on June 21 and has also got a no dues certificate from the government's Directorate of Estates.

Former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha, as per rules, and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25.

Scindia said he follows rules and had vacated the bungalow well within the deadline.

Later, in a tweet, he also said that he had accepted the May 23 verdict of the people in the general elections and had begun the process of vacating the bungalow soon after that.

