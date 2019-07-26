Nitish seeks more time from PM Modi to give suggestion on new education policy

Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking more time to give suggestion on the draft new education policy.

He said in the Assembly that the state requires more time as it is engaged in tackling flood in certain districts while a drought is looming large in other parts of the state.

"The central government had sought suggestions from all states on the new education policy.

I have written to the prime minister that we will not be able to do it by the end of this month as the state is flooded and a threat of drought looming large in other parts of it," Kumar said.

The CM's statement came in response to CPI(ML) member Mahboob Alam's demand that the state government withdraw the "draft new education policy".

As the question hour came to an end, Alam shouted slogans and trooped to the well of the House along with his party members and raised the demand.

Kumar said the state government would certainly give its opinion on the draft education policy and asked Alam to give his suggestions also on it.

Meanwhile, both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were adjourned sine die on Friday after the completion of the month-long monsoon session.

