On Vijay Diwas, Army Chief warns Pakistan of 'bloodier nose' next time

Indian army chief Bipin Rawat (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By ANI

DRAS: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned Pakistan of a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another war with India while advising the neighbouring country of not repeating "misadventures".

"Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You'll get a bloodier nose next time," he said in a press conference when asked about his message to Pakistan on the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil war.

Talking about modernising the Army's inventory, Rawat said that the focus is on the Artillery weapon system.

READ MORE | PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers on 20th anniversary of Kargil war

"We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 we will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally," he said.

The Army chief said that "peace" and "tranquillity" prevails along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the situation is under control.

Rawat further said that the soldiers will continue to man and guard the borders while assuring the countrymen about their security.

"I want to convey to our countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders," Rawat said.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.

