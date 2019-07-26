Performance in foundation course to determine civil services cadres

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Performance of civil services probationers in the foundation course will now onwards be counted in the allocation of their cadres. Earlier, service or cadre used to be allotted only on the basis of ranking in the examination conducted by the UPSC.

Sources said, the government has decided that 10 per cent weightage will now be given to the performance of the selected candidates in the mandatory combined foundation course. Moreover, the cadres allotted initially would be subject to change based on their performance in the foundation course from this year.

Officials said there will be a combined foundation course for all civil services officers selected, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, among others. A meeting was held with the Cadre Controlling Authorities last month at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration to discuss the modalities.

It was first proposed by the PMO last year that the candidates selected would be allotted cadres on the basis of a unified foundation course and not based only on their rankings in the civil services exam.

Reason for move

The government reportedly wants civil service proba-tioners to take the foun-dation course seriously

and this is the main reason behind the move.