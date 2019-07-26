Rajasthan minister alleges PM Narendra Modi insulted Valmikis

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR : Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal sparked off another controversy claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in an article denigrated the Valmiki community.

Dhariwal had raged a storm a couple of days ago when he stated in the Assembly that worshiping of cows is useless and later claimed that his comments were from RSS ideologue, Savarkar’s book.

On Thursday, Dhariwal went on to quote from an article which said : “The Valmiki community has been engaged in manual scavenging as they get religious peace and satisfaction through work. If this had not been the case, why would the Valmikis continue with their work, generation after generations?”

When deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod objected, Dhariwal asked if the writer should be censured by the House. When most MLAs agreed. Dhariwal then revealed, “These comments are from an article by PM Narendra Modi.”Dhariwal’s words invited a storm and several BJP MLAs asked him to table the article in the house.