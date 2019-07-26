Tribal widow thrashed, abused and paraded naked in Rajasthan village

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A tribal woman was severely beaten, abused and paraded naked in a village of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. None of the locals took any action to stop the incident and instead recorded videos and clicked pictures on their phones on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near Nathdwara's Upli Odan. The victim, whose son was allegedly accused of kidnapping a girl, was rescued by the police after two hours and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the victim lodged a report against Ramesh Keer, Gotulal Keer, Ramesh Keer, Vijay Keer, Hiralal Keer and Khemraj Keer of Upali Odon. Wives of Ramesh and Gotulal are also named as accused. In her complaint, she said that at 10 PM, the accused knocked on her door while abusing her. The angry group accused her of keeping their daughter kidnapped in her house.

On opening the door, they thrashed the woman ruthlessly and dragged her outside for a kilometre. The victim was kept hostage in one Ratanlal's house, who fled the house the same night. She was finally rescued by Aanganwadi worker Meera Paliwal and deputy sarpanch Rakhi Paliwal.

"The men who thrashed me were drunk, even when the sarpanch was present there. My husband passed away when my children were young, but I have never been disrespected this way. I am a widow. I want the accused to be punished and hopefully, this kind of behaviour is not repeated against any woman. If it was not for the police, I would have been dead by now," the victim said.



The police, meanwhile, said, "We have detained five of the six accused. Her son had allegedly kidnapped a girl, because of which they kept her hostage. Her clothes were said to be torned, but there is no mention of her being paraded naked in the complaint. The accused have been booked under SC/ST Act 354 of the IPC," said Bhuvan Bhushan, SP Rajsamand.

Earlier in 2014, the Turavad basti of the same district saw the entire village parade a woman naked on a donkey as she was accused of a murder. Forty-seven persons were arrested in this case.