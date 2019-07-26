Trinamool secretary general  Partha Chatterjee meets with former TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee met former mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the party’s MLA Sovan Chatterjee, who resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet last year, on Tuesday night at the latter’s Golpark residence and the meeting continued till early Wednesday.

Sources in the ruling party said the meeting was to bring back Mamata’s former blue-eyed boy back to active politics ahead of KMC’s election in 2020. Earlier, mayor of KMC Firhad Hakim had requested Sovan to take the lead role for protecting Bengal from BJP’s invasion. Chatterjee met Sovan eight months after the he resigned from the Bengal cabinet and the mayor’s post.

Sovan has visited Delhi frequently and talked to a few of BJP leaders triggering a rumour of him defecting to the saffron camp. When contacted, Sovan admitted holding the meeting but refused to disclose what was discussed.