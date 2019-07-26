West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil war anniversary

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to soldiers who had laid down their lives during the Kargil ar 1999, as the nation observed the 20th anniversary of the conflict.

Salute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of #KargilVijayDivas. Homage to all those who laid down their lives for the country. May the Indian Armed Forces go from strength to strength. Jai Hind — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 26, 2019

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in Operation Vijay.