12 injured after bus bound for Bihar overturns near Noida

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twelve people were injured after a private bus heading towards Bihar overturned after hitting the divider on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday, police said. Twelve people sustained severe injuries in the incident, police said. The accident took place around 5 pm in an area under Sector 39 police station, a senior police officer said.

“The bus overturned with about 45 passengers aboard. It was bound for Sitamarhi,” he said.“Prima facie, it appears that the driver lost control of the speeding bus, which collided with the divider and overturned,” Shwetabh Pandey, Circle Officer, Noida, said.