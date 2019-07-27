Assam flood death toll reaches 81, water re-enters Sonitpur district

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The toll in Assam floods touched 81 on Saturday with the death of one more person in Barpeta district, as water re-entered Sonitpur district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, an official report said.

The situation in the other 17 flood-affected districts remained unchanged, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of the state are affected by the deluge.

Altogether 615 relief camps and 49 relief distribution centres are being operated in various flood-hit districts of the state, ASDMA said.

ALSO READ | Free food, medicines, paddy saplings: As Assam battles deluge, this MLA is winning hearts

The rivers flowing at the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, the Desang at Nangamuraghat (Sivasagar), the Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing (Sonitpur), the Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and the Kushiara at Karimganj (Karimganj), it said.

Besides Sonitpur, the other 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.