Home Nation

Bridges in Bihar to get 'health cards', soon

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi announced that 12 new bridges are under construction in the state across many rivers including the Ganga.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes well, Bihar will soon become the first state to have 'health cards' and safety audit reports of bridges.

The state government is planning to take safety audits and prepare 'health cards' of over 2200 bridges, including the existing ones, in order to keep them standing for decades.

Sharing all these facts on Friday evening at a two-day national workshop on "Major Bridges In Bihar: Innovation and Challenges", Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the proposed health cards and safety audit process will help the department of bridge construction in carrying out timely technical maintenance and repair works after detecting signs of stress in the bridges.

He asked the officials to prepare also a book of protocol to be maintained during the repairing or de-stressing the bridges.

"It is good that a bridge management system is in the offing under which inspection of all mega bridges would be carried out", Nitish Kumar said, adding that a dedicated wing for the maintenance work of bridges should also be created.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, speaking on the subject, said that over 2200 bridges have been built in the past 15 years of NDA rule. "Now, the Bihar Pool Nigam Ltd has achieved a turn over of Rs 1600 crore", he added.

He also informed that 12 new bridges are under construction in the state across many rivers including the Ganga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar bridges bridges bridge collapse
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp