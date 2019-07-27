Cut money counter: Trinamool holds protests against black money

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool supporters staged demonstrations in some parts of West Bengal, especially where the BJP secured victory in Lok Sabha elections, to protest against black money that the saffron camp spend during the polls in the state. The Trinamool leaders, however, said the magnitude of the demonstrations was not as large as it was expected.

Trinamool activists assembled on main thoroughfares at Gopiballavpur in Jhargram, Balarampur in Purulia, Ranaghat in Nadia and Rampurhat in Birbhum along with some other places in the state and put up roadblocks for a few minutes. The agitators dispersed before the local administration could intervene.

The agitations were a sequel to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s reply to the BJP’s role in organising demonstration against the cut money issue across the state. ''

Lashing out at the BJP while delivering her speech at the July 21 rally, at the Martyrs’ Day event, that has turned into the ruling party’s annual show of strength, Mamata said that she had in good faith said that no one should deprive beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes and the BJP were creating unrest in the state using the cut money issue.

She directed her party workers to stage demonstration on July 26 against black money that the BJP had distributed in Bengal before the Lok Sabha elections. “There were no reports of severe disruptions because of Trinamool workers’ agitation. In North Bengal, demonstrations were staged at two places in Cooch Behar other than the spots in South Bengal,” said a senior officer in the state police force.