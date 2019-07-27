Home Nation

Free hand given to security forces for giving befitting reply to Pakistan: G Kishan Reddy

The NDA government has decided to give a free hand to the security forces to maintain law and order and to protect the country from terrorists, Reddy said.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The NDA government has given a "free hand" to security forces to give a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan unlike in the past when India would be at the receiving end of their aggression, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Speaking at a function to mark the 81st Raising Day of CRPF here, the Union minister of state for home said the government would deal with all internal security problems firmly and lauded the role of the force in containing Maoist violence.

"You know about the recent Balakot strike, Pulwama attack. What was it earlier? We would be at the receiving end of Pakistan's aggression (woh maarne wala tha, hum maar khane wale the).

"Now security forces have been given a free hand under the NDA government, under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi," he said.

ALSO READ: Sons of Kargil war heroes join their fathers' Army regiments

Such "free hand" was not given earlier, he added.

The NDA government has decided to give a free hand to the security forces to maintain law and order and to protect the country from terrorists, Reddy said.

The killing of security personnel or citizens used to be mourned quietly earlier, he said.

"Earlier (if) our jawans were killed, our citizens were killed, we used to go, light a candle, offer flowers (as tributes) and observe silence. Now the situation has changed. If our one jawan is killed, we will hit 10 jawans (of the enemy)," Reddy said.

ALSO READ: God-given opportunity to fight in Kargil, says Colonel KV Madhusoodan

He urged Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers to see to it that there is "zero casualty" of its personnel.

The government is ready to provide modern equipment and training to the CRPF regardless of cost and "wherever it (equipment) is available," he said.

The government would take care of the welfare of security forces and their families, the minister said.

"Our government has taken a decision to take care of the health of para-military (forces), the police working in the states and health of all families. We are preparing a programme for it in the days to come," Reddy said.

As symbolic respect to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack, 40 varieties of saplings were planted on this occasion.

IN PHOTOS: How the Express covered the Kargil War

Reddy praised the role of the CRPF in maintaining internal security while handling various challenges across the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern states, according to an official release.

The minister said the government will provide all kinds of technical gadgets, modern weaponry for the troops and also will look after all the welfare issues of the CRPF.

"The Union government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to curb all types of violence and bring development to the interior areas of the affected states," he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to attend commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas today in Delhi

The CRPF personnel also played a role in providing security to the Amarnath Yatra, the holy shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir, and also Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, he said.

The CRPF has also played a role by being a part of UN Peace-keeping Force, he added.

He wished the CRPF personnel on the occasion of Raising Day.

He urged Telangana Police officers to have effective synergy and unified approach with all CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces), including CRPF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan g kishan reddy Pakistani terrorists Kargil war Kargil Diwas Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp