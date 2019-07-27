Minister forces Muslim MLA to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Assembly premises

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s Urban Development Minister sparked off a controversy, virtually cornering a Congress-Muslim legislator demanding that he raise the chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside the Assembly premises, Thursday. A video of the confrontation went viral on Friday.

Minister CP Singh had forced the adjournment of the House earlier by raising the same slogan inside the House. He then accosted Congress leader Irfan Ansari outside the Assembly. “Are you trying to threaten me?” Ansari was seen asking, to which Singh said since his ancestors were also “Jai Shri Ram Wale” there is no need to fear.

“Mai to kah raha hun…Irfan Bhai ek baar jor se nara lagayen… Jai Sri Ram... Darane ke liye nahin…aapke purwaz bhi Jai Sri Ram wale the…Babur-Taimur wale nahin, Ghazni wale nahin..… ye yaad rakhiyega (I say, Irfan bhai you once the raise the slogan. I am not threatening you… your ancestors were not Babur-Taimur or Ghazni),” said the minister.

Ansari asked Singh not to defame the name of Lord Ram. Singh later claimed what he said was in a lighter vein. “We are good friends. Even Ansari has said that I did not pressurise him for anything,” said Singh.

State BJP chief Laxman Gilua, approached for his reaction, said, “There is no harm in saying ‘Jai Sri Ram’ if one lives in Hindustan.” State Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Thakur, on the other hand, said BJP leaders were reducing the name of Gods to mockery.