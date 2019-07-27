Home Nation

Minister forces Muslim MLA to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Assembly premises

Minister CP Singh had forced the adjournment of the House earlier by raising the same slogan inside the House.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Irfan Ansari was accosted outside the Assembly. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s Urban Development Minister sparked off a controversy, virtually cornering a Congress-Muslim legislator demanding that he raise the chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside the Assembly premises, Thursday. A video of the confrontation went viral on Friday.

Minister CP Singh had forced the adjournment of the House earlier by raising the same slogan inside the House. He then accosted Congress leader Irfan Ansari outside the Assembly. “Are you trying to threaten me?” Ansari was seen asking, to which Singh said since his ancestors were also “Jai Shri Ram Wale” there is no need to fear. 

“Mai to kah raha hun…Irfan Bhai ek baar jor se nara lagayen… Jai Sri Ram... Darane ke liye nahin…aapke purwaz bhi Jai Sri Ram wale the…Babur-Taimur wale nahin, Ghazni wale nahin..… ye yaad rakhiyega (I say, Irfan bhai you once the raise the slogan. I am not threatening you… your ancestors were not Babur-Taimur or Ghazni),” said the minister.

Ansari asked Singh not to defame the name of Lord Ram. Singh later claimed what he said was in a lighter vein. “We are good friends. Even Ansari has said that I did not pressurise him for anything,” said Singh.
State BJP chief Laxman Gilua, approached for his reaction, said, “There is no harm in saying ‘Jai Sri Ram’ if one lives in Hindustan.” State Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Thakur, on the other hand, said BJP leaders were reducing the name of Gods to mockery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jai Shri Ram Violence Lok Sabha
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp