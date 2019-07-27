NH 3 blocked near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh due to landslide

By ANI

MANDI (HIMACHAL PRADESH): The National Highway 3 between Chandigarh and Manali was on Saturday morning blocked for traffic movement near Mandi due to a landslide triggered by incessant rains in the region.

The landslide occurred five kilometres off Mandi town with huge boulders falling on the road. "NH 3 (Chandigarh-Manali) Highway is blocked near Mandi town due to landslide after heavy rain in the region. Restoration is underway and the road is expected to be clear in two hours," a release by the traffic department said.

Several tourists are stranded on either side of the road. Further details are awaited.