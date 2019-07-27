Home Nation

NIA to probe narco-terror angle of Punjab heroin haul

Delhi Police had found Afghanistan and Pakistani link to the drug haul.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination. (Photo | AP)

An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination. (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the narco-terror funding links following the recovery of 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in March, besides the 200-kg seizure worth Rs 800 crore from New Delhi and Sonepat earlier this month.

Delhi Police had found Afghanistan and Pakistani link to the drug haul. However, the link to the 532 kg seizure at Attari packed in 204 poly pouches and mixed with 102 cartons of raisins was lost after officials released the consignment even as Gurpinder Singh, a trader from Amritsar, arrested in the case, died under mysterious circumstances in the city’s central jail.

It was Gurpinder who had ordered 600 bags of rock salt from Pakistan in which the heroin packets came and now a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into his death. Officials said the failure of Punjab Police to unravel the network of smugglers and terror modules forced the NIA to take over the case.

A recent notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs drew the attention of the Punjab Police to narco-terrorism having national and international implications and asking for in-depth investigation. It also instructed that funding of different terror groups through the proceeds of drug consignments being smuggled from across the border be investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narco terro Drug abuse Punjab police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp