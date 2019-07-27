NIA to probe narco-terror angle of Punjab heroin haul

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the narco-terror funding links following the recovery of 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in March, besides the 200-kg seizure worth Rs 800 crore from New Delhi and Sonepat earlier this month.

Delhi Police had found Afghanistan and Pakistani link to the drug haul. However, the link to the 532 kg seizure at Attari packed in 204 poly pouches and mixed with 102 cartons of raisins was lost after officials released the consignment even as Gurpinder Singh, a trader from Amritsar, arrested in the case, died under mysterious circumstances in the city’s central jail.

It was Gurpinder who had ordered 600 bags of rock salt from Pakistan in which the heroin packets came and now a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into his death. Officials said the failure of Punjab Police to unravel the network of smugglers and terror modules forced the NIA to take over the case.

A recent notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs drew the attention of the Punjab Police to narco-terrorism having national and international implications and asking for in-depth investigation. It also instructed that funding of different terror groups through the proceeds of drug consignments being smuggled from across the border be investigated.