Home Nation

Now, a new 'selfie with daughter' campaign in Haryana village just for single women

Sunil Jaglan, who kicked off the initiative, shot into the limelight after his efforts to save the girl child invited praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki baat’ programme.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

selfie-women-EPS

A woman takes a selfie against the backdrop of the setting sun. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a unique initiative, the former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind district of Haryana, Sunil Jaglan, who launched the 'selfie with daughter' initiative, has now kicked off a similar campaign exclusively for single women.

Jaglan, the father of two daughters, has carried out drives in the past against female foeticide. He shot into the limelight after his efforts to save the girl child invited praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki baat’ programme.

Speaking to this correspondent, Jaglan said, "When I started the 'selfie with daughter' drive after being inspired by the movie Bajrangi Bhaijan, I did not realise that it would turn into such a successful exercise. More than one lakh selfies have been uploaded so far on our online museum. But it came to light that 95 per cent of them were put up by men. Therefore, now we have kicked off a campaign only for women who can post or upload a selfie with their daughter at www.selfiewithdaughter.world or with the hashtag #selfiewithdaughter. In the last three days, we have got 396 selfies of single women with their daughters, of which 250 have come from the Northeast. Single women from Haryana have called us but are hesitant to send selfies due to societal and family pressure.’’

He said the main aim of the campaign is to give a special identity to single women and empower them. The campaign would also provide an impetus to the adoption of girls by single women, he added. 

Ritu Rani, a single woman from Bibipur village, said that it’s not necessary for a woman to get married if she doesn’t find a suitable match. “Instead, she could adopt a girl child. This would help encourage positive thoughts for girls in society,’’ the 31-year-old said.

Sarita Devi, 35, a widow from Manesar who is the mother of two girls, said, "After being a widow, I realise that society starts ignoring such women. This campaign will encourage them to come forward. Everyone has the right to live with dignity in society.’’

Recently, the Economic Survey mentioned Jaglan’s campaign as an impressive step towards women's empowerment, saying that when a father in Haryana launched the 'selfie with daughter' initiative, the underlying message was to instil a sense of pride in parents of daughters. 

Haryana had the worst child sex ratio at 834 among Indian states against a national average of 919, as per the 2011 Census. Nudging parents to celebrate their daughters and their achievements could help overcome the lack of enthusiasm for the birth of a girl child. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Selfie with daughter Single women Haryana Sunil Jaglan selfies girl child Female infanticide
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp