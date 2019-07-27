Home Nation

Our voice can’t be smothered: Opposition to Naidu

17 parties write to RS Chairman, object to Bills not being referred to House panels

Published: 27th July 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing anguish and concern over the government hurriedly passing legislations, members from 17 political parties on Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urging him to ensure that the voice of the Opposition is not “smothered” in the Upper House. The letter signed by MPs from opposition parties said there is a fundamental departure from the established practice and healthy traditions of enacting laws.

“We wish to register our anguish and serious concern over the manner in which the government is hurriedly passing legislations without any scrutiny by parliamentary standing or select committees,” said the letter. The opposition said while 60 per cent of the Bills were sent to parliamentary panels in the 14th Lok Sabha and 71 per cent in the 15th Lok Sabha, only 26 per cent of the Bills were sent for scrutiny in the 16th Lok Sabha.

“Now, in the 17th Lok Sabha, 14 Bills have already been passed in the first session. None of these Bills have been referred to a Standing Committee or Select Committee for legislative scrutiny. While we understand our responsibility and the need to enact legislations, any attempt by the government to undermine the privileges of members, the rules and established conventions will diminish the role of the Council of States as envisaged by our founding fathers,” said the letter.

The MPs said the purpose behind the letter is to see that appropriate steps to protect the rights of the members are initiated. Citing Rule 176 in the RS that allows members to raise matters of urgent public importance, they said: “There is a long-standing convention to have one Short Duration Discussion each week. In the four weeks of the Budget session, only two Short Duration Discussions have been allowed.”

Naidu ‘shocked’

A day after uproar in the Rajya Sabha over some BJP members, including two ministers, canvassing for the party during voting on RTI Bill, 2019, Chairman Naidu expressed shock at the behaviour of the members.     “What happened yesterday has pained me.  It has pained the people of the country. We should see to it that such situations and such scenes are avoided in future,” he told the House during the Zero Hour. During voting on the Bill, BJP’s C M Ramesh was seen telling TDP lawmakers to vote in favour of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha RTI Bill Parliament session Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp