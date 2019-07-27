Home Nation

Perhaps Allah wanted me to teach in jail, says man freed after 23 years of imprisonment in Rajasthan

Rajasthan High Court acquitted six lifers while upholding the death sentence to one and life term to another in connection with a bomb blast at a bus stand in Dausa district.

Published: 27th July 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a jail used for representational purpose only

Image of a jail used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BHADARWAH (Jammu and Kashmir): Days after a Rajasthan court acquitted him in a 1996 bomb blast case, a 57-year-old teacher by profession said he would not take any legal action for his wrongful confinement as it was his destiny and "Allah wanted me to teach the inmates inside the jail".

Despite heavy downpour, hundreds of people gathered in this township of Doda district on Saturday to welcome Abdul Ghani Goni on his return home after 23 years of imprisonment.

After reaching his hometown, Goni went straight to the main mosque and offered special prayers as thanksgiving. He then headed to the graveyard of his parents. There, he broke down at the grave of his mother, who died three years ago after waiting for him.

"For wrongful confinement, I do not hold a grudge against anyone. I firmly believe Allah will take care of everything. The only regret is I could not fulfil my duty as a son to my mother," Goni told PTI.

"I remained positive and never let negative thoughts overpower me. I kept on reassuring my mother I will soon come out clean. Hope she could be alive today."

Early this week, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted six lifers while upholding the death sentence to one and life term to another in connection with a bomb blast at a bus stand in Dausa district, in which 14 persons were killed.

The six lifers who were freed on Monday by a Jaipur bench of the court included five Jammu and Kashmir natives - Javed Khan, Latif Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Bhatt, Mirja Nissa Hussain and Goni.

The sixth, Rais Beg, is from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

A trial court at Bandikui in Dausa had awarded the death penalty to one person, Abdul Hamid, and life terms to seven others in the case.

"I am a teacher and it was written in my destiny to go to jail. Perhaps Allah wanted me to teach inside jail as I continued Islamic teachings to the inmates both at Tihar and Jaipur," Goni said.

Asked whether he would opt for the legal action for his prolonged wrongful detention, Goni said, "Not at all, as I said it was in my destiny and I am thankful to God I came out alive."

Goni was arrested in 1996, when he was travelling in the Sabarmati Express along with a group of Islamic preachers and underwent detention in jails in Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"A lot has changed in these 23 years. The youth has become empowered and informed. But, from my experience, I wish to tell them: always avoid knee-jerk reaction and do not fall prey to rumours. Because for their reaction, not only they but whole society has to pay for decades," Goni said.

During his confinement, Goni's elder sister Shafiqa, a retired nursing teacher, made all-out efforts to secure his release.

"My mother died three years back after waiting every day for two decades. I could not even fulfil her last wish. When she was on the death bed, I pleaded before authorities and applied thrice for parole but every time they turned it down," said Shafiqa, 65.

Recalling Goni's arrest, she said police initially branded him a Pakistani national and it took her five years to prove he is an Indian from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I knocked at the doors of Hurriyat leaders several times for help but they outrightly disowned my brother. The little help we received was only from Anjuman Ulmay-e-hind," she added.

Locals present at Goni's House were up in arms against the Kashmir leadership and media for apparently not mentioning Goni and focussing only on the other three persons from the Valley.

"It's pathetic and unfortunate on the part of Kashmiri leadership and some media houses who disowned Goni and never mentioned him since his release. It makes clear the importance of the people of Chinab Valley for them. The sooner we understand it the better it will be for us," social worker Riyaz Ahmed Najar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan bomb blast Dausa Abdul Ghani Goni Jammu and Kashmir wrongfully jailed man
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp