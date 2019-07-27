Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Archer Deepika Kumari resigns from Tata Steel

After remaining with Tata Steel for 11 years, Padma Shri Awardee ace archer Deepika Kumari has resigned. She is set to join Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Pune from August. She had joined Tata Archery Academy in 2008 and set countless records along the way.

Tata Steel had appointed Deepika, a former cadet of Tata Archery Academy, as a manager in its sports department soon before her departure to London for participation in Olympics in 2012. According to Deepika, the decision was taken keeping her professional and personal life in mind as she wanted to stay with her would-be husband Atanu Das.

No mementoes, bouquets at govt programmes

Ending the protocol of presenting mementoes and flower bouquets to guests at government programmes, Chef Secretary DK Tiwari has directed officials to start directly with a welcome address. Tiwari has also asked officials to do away with the vote of thanks.

According to Tiwari, “It becomes difficult to end government programmes within its stipulated time; hence the decision is taken to ensure that the programmes get wrapped up in time frame without wasting time in fulfilling the formalities.” He, however, has said that in case it becomes mandatory to gift the flower bouquet, it may be cut short with a single flower. Exception, however, can be made in special cases, for which permission has to be taken in advance.

Low floor hi-tech buses to hit city roads

In a bid to make Ranchi a smart city, low floor buses, equipped with state of the art facilities will soon be introduced. With the number of private vehicles continuously increasing in the state capital, the department has stepped up its efforts to curb traffic jams.

During a meeting of the Urban Development Department with the officials of Ranchi Smart City Corporation Limited, it was also decided that the bus service will be started within the next six months with around 100 such buses which will go up to 150 buses within a year. This service will include the existing 51 buses plying the city’s streets.

Lightning claims 31 lives in three days

Lightning strikes in Jharkhand, have claimed at least 31 lives in three days taking the death toll to 48 in less than a month. According to per police records, at least 21 people were killed after being struck by lightning since Tuesday night, six of them, including two minors, were from Jamtara alone.

Two persons died due to lightning strikes in Ramgarh, Dumka, Pakur, Giridih, Garhwa and Gumla districts, while one death each was reported from Palamu, Bokaro and Deoghar districts, police said. Earlier this month, at least five deaths were reported from Latehar, four from Chatra and one from Garhwa.