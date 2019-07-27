Students in this Madhya Pradesh village study under thatched roof

By ANI

SEHORE (MADHYA PRADESH): Over a dozen students jostle for space inside a thatched hut-turned primary school in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, with authorities turning a blind eye to the agony faced by them.

Six years after the school in the Navalgaon Pipliya village of the district was founded, the children continue to study in an abysmal condition. While a few students ensconce on a green rug, others sit uncomfortably on the floor. "The authorities have been apprised of the situation. A letter was written to them regarding the same," Ramgopal Gharve, the Block Education Officer, told ANI.

With higher authorities sitting on the proposal for the commencement of the building construction, children have no choice but to skip school during excessive heat and incessant rains. The officer asserted that the construction will commence as soon as he gets a nod from higher authorities.