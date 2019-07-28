Bihar: Nine children drown while bathing in floodwater

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: As many as 9 children feared drowned in the floodwaters in different places of Bihar on Sunday.

The first incident took place in Saran district when a group of 10 children, all belonging to the nomadic 'Nutt' tribe, went to take bath in a riverside pond swollen with flash floods. According to Isuyapur police, six out of ten drowned while four others swam safely to the bank of the pond at Deola village. The bodies of all the deceased were later found by local boatmen.

In another incident reported from Sheohar, three children of Fatehpur village drowned while taking bath in a ditch swollen with flooded river.

According to official sources, more than 39 children had drowned so far in the past one fortnight in different parts of state due to flood water.

On July 20, five children had drowned in the floodwaters in Samastipur district while five drownd in Champaran's different localities on July 15.m In Darabhnga, recently one child had drowned while he was making a video of jumping in the swollen pond.