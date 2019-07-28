Chhattisgarh writes to Bengal to identify Maoist guns

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: Chhattisgarh police have written to the director-general of police (DGP) Virendra mentioning the batch number of sophisticated weapons like INSAS and AK-47, which were recovered from Maoists. It is to verify if the recovered firearms were stolen from security forces by Maoists’ in Bengal.

‘‘We have received a letter from our counterparts in Chhattisgarh mentioning the batch number of the firearms... If any batch numbers match, we will ask them to hand over the weapons and produce it in court as evidence of Maoists’ attack,’’ said an official of the state home department. 32 INSAS rifles were looted after Maoists attacked Silda police camp in Jhargram, West Bengal, in 2010.