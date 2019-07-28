Congress MP Manish Tewari accuses Centre of trying to destabilise non-BJP state governments 

By PTI

NAWANSHAHR (Punjab): Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Sunday alleged that the Centre was trying to "destabilise" democratically-elected governments in the states ruled by non-BJP parties.

In an apparent reference to the political situation in Karnataka after the ouster of the Congress-JD(S) government, Tewari accused the BJP of "sabotaging" the democratic institutions.

Talking to reporters after attending a public meeting in Rupnagar, 40 kilometres from here, the former Union Minister also expressed concern over "mob violence in the name of religion".

He appreciated the concerns voiced by prominent citizens of the country to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the issue, adding that suitable corrective measures should be initiated in this regard.

Raising a problem faced by people of his constituency, Tewari also demanded the setting up of a regional transport office (RTO) in Rupnagar.

He said currently the RTO catering to his constituency was located in Mohali, forcing people of the area to travel long distances to get their works done.

Tewari urged Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana to consider the demand on a priority basis.