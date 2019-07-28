Home Nation

Kargil War changed world’s perception about India: PM Modi

Pakistan had launched the misadventure, thinking that India would seek the help of the international community and foreign powers would step in to mediate, he said.

PM_Modi_Kargil_Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a programme to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas in New Delhi on July 27 2019. (Photo | PIB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Slamming Pakistan for indulging in deceit since 1947, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Kargil War changed the world’s perception about India. At an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil War, Modi said modernisation of the armed forces was a priority of his government.

“We foiled Pakistan’s deception in Kargil... This war changed the perception of the world towards India... We exposed the deceitful plans of Pakistan to re-draw the Line of Control. The world witnessed that we never initiated any act of violence and instead gave a befitting reply,” Modi said.

“India did nothing like that and on its own threw out the Pakistani Army.” Recalling Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, the PM said the late officer’s “heart wasn’t asking for himself, not for religion, language or caste, but for the whole Bharat, for ‘Maa Bharati’.”

“Today, the wars have reached space. Wars are being fought even in the cyber world. So, the modernisation of defence forces is not only a necessity but also our priority,” Modi said.

With agency inputs

