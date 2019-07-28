Minor gang-raped in Rajasthan's Alwar 

Home Nation

The incident occurred last week when a woman, Raunak, who lived in the neighbourhood, took the girl to her house on some pretext, following which a person named Rahul raped her.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALWAR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Rajasthan's Alwar and her nude photographs were circulated online, police said, the incident coming months after the gang rape of a woman in front of her husband in the district triggered outrage.

Raunak's husband, Jaikam, clicked her nude photos and also raped her, Barodameo police station in-charge Dinesh Meena said.

Few days later, another youth, Imram, met the girl and said he had pictures of her and asked the minor to meet in private.

When she denied, he circulated the photos on WhatsApp, Meena said referring to the complaint.

An FIR was lodged by the girl's family against four people on Saturday under relevant sections.

A medical examination of the girl has been conducted on Saturday and an investigation is on, the officer said.

On April 26, a woman was raped by five men in front of her husband in the district.

The incident occurred after the couple were travelling on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the accused on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged to an isolated area, police had said.

