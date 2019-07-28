Home Nation

Muslims can chant Jai Shri Ram, says Assam BJP's Sayed Mominul Awal

Sayed Mominul Awal said those trying to add religious colour to the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant should fist study and acquire knowledge about the BJP.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: There was no restriction in Islam to say "Jai Shri Ram", said Sayed Mominul Awal, spokesman of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), here on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Minister forces Muslim MLA to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Assembly premises

"Muslims can say 'Jai Shri Ram'. Ram was a king for which we talk about Ram Rajya. Ram was an epoch-maker. There can't be any restriction on saying 'Jai Shri Ram'," said Awal, the Assam Minority Development Board Chairman.

The statement assumes significance as there have been reports of miscreants forcing Muslims to say 'Jai Shri Ram' in different parts of the country, including Assam.

ALSO READ: Muslim youth threatened to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aurangabad

"People following Islam could also cheer for Jesus Christ, Hanuman and Sankarguru (Srimanta Sankardeva) as they were epoch-makers. Cheering for great people can never be a religious crime," said Awal.

A section of people were trying to create intolerance in the state by adding religious colour to saying of 'Jai Shri Ram' with an intention to destabilise the BJP government in Assam, he said and added,the BJP would again form the government in Assam in 2021.

Awal said those trying to add religious colour to the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant should fist study and acquire knowledge about the BJP.

Last month two incidents of miscreants forcing Muslims to say 'Jai Shri Ram' were witnessed in the Barpeta district of Assam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jai Shri Ram Assam BJP Sayed Mominul Awal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp