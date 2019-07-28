Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi places emphasis on 'lessons learnt from Chandrayaan' in Mann Ki Baat address 

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, Modi said the way scientists rectified technical issues, which caused ISRO to defer its launch by a few days, is exemplary and unparalleled.

Published: 28th July 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the two "greatest lessons" he learnt from the Chandrayaan-II mission are "faith and fearlessness" and also announced a quiz competition whose winners will get an opportunity to visit Sriharikota to witness the moment the spacecraft will land on moon in September.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, Modi said the way scientists rectified technical issues, which caused ISRO to defer its launch by a few days, is exemplary and unparalleled.

ALSO READ: Those trying to spread hate in Kashmir will never succeed, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

"If you ask me what the two greatest lessons I have received from Chandrayaan II, I shall say they are faith and fearlessness. We should trust our talents and capacities; we should have faith in them," he said.

"We should feel proud of the fact that despite hindrances, there is no change in the arrival time. We should trust our talents and capacities; we should have faith in them," he said.

Hailing the indigenous project, he said it is "thoroughly Indian in heart and spirit. It is completely a swadeshi, homegrown mission."

He hoped that the Chandrayaan II mission will inspire youth towards science and innovation, saying that science is the path to progress.

"This mission has proved beyond doubt, once again, that when it comes to attempting an endeavour in new age, cutting edge areas, with innovative zeal, our scientists are second to none. They are the best, they are world-class," the prime minister said.

Asking students to participate in the quiz, whose details will be out soon, he said space, and science and technology will be its key features.

"And the most thrilling part is that students scoring the highest in their respective states will be invited to visit Sriharikota, with expenses borne by the government.

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar youth finds place in PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'

"There, in September they will get an opportunity to witness the moment when Chandrayaan would be landing on the surface of the Moon. For these winners, it will be a historic event of their lives," he said.

The prime minister said 2019 has been a very fruitful year for India in the realm of space, noting that it had also launched A-Sat in March.

In the hectic engagements during the Lok Sabha election, the A-Sat launch could not be a prominent part of the discourse even though India has become the fourth country in the world to have capability of destroying a satellite three hundred kilometres away in mere three minutes, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Chandrayaan Chandrayaan 2 Mann Ki Baat PM Modi Mann Ki Baat
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp