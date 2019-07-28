Home Nation

Rains cause floods, cuts off coastal Maharashtra

Waterlogging in Ratnagiri, as well as Kolad-Mangaon region of Raigad district, has been brought the Konkan Railways to a complete halt.

A bird’s eye view shows a flooded area in Thane district following heavy rains on Saturday

A bird's eye view shows a flooded area in Thane district following heavy rains on Saturday

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and Raigad for Sunday as incessant torrential rains lashed the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri causing flooding in several towns. Heavy rains have cut off access to the area as roads and railways have been adversely affected. Several towns in the coastal belt, including Chiplun and Khed of Ratnagiri district and Mahad, Nagothane, Roha of Raigad district, remained inundated on Saturday, while landslide was reported near Lote-Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

The highway was then closed for traffic. Waterlogging in Ratnagiri, as well as Kolad-Mangaon region of Raigad district, has been brought the Konkan Railways to a complete halt.“50104 Up Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger train is stranded at Veer station from 09.54 hrs, 12617 Up Ernakulam – Hazarat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express is at Karanjadi station from 10.27 hrs, 22659 Kochuveli – Deharadun Express is at Khed station from 11.15 hrs, 19331 Up Kochuveli – Indore Jn.

Express is at Chiplun station from 12.10 hrs, 22656 Dn Hazarat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthpuram Express is at Kolad station from 10.18 hrs and 50105 Dn Diva – Sawantwadi Passenger is at Kolad since 09.52 hrs,” said Central Railway Chief PRO Sunil Udasi. Heavy rains were also reported in Pune and Nashik. Due to the rains, the Bhushi dam has started overflowing in at Lonavala. Police had evacuated tourists from the area and it will remain closed for tourists till further notice.

IMD forecasts heavy rains in state

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over most parts of Maharashtra including Marathwada and Vidarbha over next three days, while the rains are expected to continue lashing out Konkan, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra for two more days even after that. The monsoon is vigorous over north Konkan and active over south Konkan-Goa. 

